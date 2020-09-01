Reviewing HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and PROVIDENT FINL/S (NASDAQ:FPLPY)

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROVIDENT FINL/S has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HL Acquisitions and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62% PROVIDENT FINL/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HL Acquisitions and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A PROVIDENT FINL/S $1.27 billion 0.63 $107.77 million $0.60 5.32

PROVIDENT FINL/S has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HL Acquisitions and PROVIDENT FINL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 PROVIDENT FINL/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

HL Acquisitions currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given HL Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than PROVIDENT FINL/S.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About PROVIDENT FINL/S

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

