Reviewing Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) & Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.78 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -2,509.09% -70.59%

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

