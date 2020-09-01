Research Analysts Set Expectations for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.
NYSE:CRM
opened at $272.65 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $278.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $245.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,743,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 754,776 shares of company stock worth $143,971,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
