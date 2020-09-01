Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Absolute Software (ABT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Absolute Software (TSE: ABT):

8/11/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$18.25 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$18.00.

8/11/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$19.00.

8/4/2020 – Absolute Software was given a new C$18.25 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$19.00.

7/21/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$15.25 to C$18.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at C$16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.11. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Absolute Software news, Senior Officer Leigh Palmer Ramsden sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.67, for a total transaction of C$36,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$533,939.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $120,037.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

