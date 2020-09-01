Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($10.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($9.54), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PAND stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00.

PAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.