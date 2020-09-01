Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

