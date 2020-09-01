REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.