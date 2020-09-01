REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.20.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

