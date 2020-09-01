Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $2,873,466.88 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88.

Shares of REGN opened at $619.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

