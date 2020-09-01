Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 10,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total transaction of $6,120,600.00.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $619.93 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

