RediShred Capital Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.08.

In related news, Director Phillip Harry Gaunce bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,462,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$570,479.13.

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

