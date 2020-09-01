Rectifier Technologies Ltd (ASX:RFT) Declares $0.00 Final Dividend

Rectifier Technologies Ltd (ASX:RFT) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.

Rectifier Technologies Company Profile

Rectifier Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and sells power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers electronic components, rectifiers, controllers, accessories, and systems for the power generation, distribution, and defense industries; and power supplies for the transport and telecommunications industries.

