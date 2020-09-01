Rectifier Technologies Ltd (ASX:RFT) Declares $0.00 Final Dividend

Rectifier Technologies Ltd (ASX:RFT) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.
Rectifier Technologies Company Profile
