Raymond James Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $24.50

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Chuy’s stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 973,424 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 877,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 147,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 537,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 52,763 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

