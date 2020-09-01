Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

