Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

RXT stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

