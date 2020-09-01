Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.06.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

