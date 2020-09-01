Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.81 EPS.

RXT stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.06.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.