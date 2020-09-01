Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of RXT opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

