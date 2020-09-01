Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

