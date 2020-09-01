QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $737,745.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest and Gate.io. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01660572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00194214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00175696 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00203751 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.