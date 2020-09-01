Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,698.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

