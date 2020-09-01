Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut by William Blair

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TITN. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $13.50 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $300.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 85.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,692,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 778,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $2,521,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 72.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 98,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

