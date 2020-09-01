Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $96.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

