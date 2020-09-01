Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE ANF opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

