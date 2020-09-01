Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

PAA stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.29. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

