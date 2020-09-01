Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NYSE WSM opened at $87.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,262,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,763. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

