Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for GAP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at about $35,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in GAP by 2,279.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the second quarter valued at about $37,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

