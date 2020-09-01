Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

OLLI stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

