Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Insiders have purchased 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

