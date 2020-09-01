Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Issued By National Bank Financial

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.38.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$70.84 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.96.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

