Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered by Northcoast Research

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

MNRO stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $81.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Monro by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

