Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc Increased by William Blair (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.38. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

