Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Decreased by Analyst

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Premier stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Premier by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after acquiring an additional 647,730 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Premier by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Premier by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

