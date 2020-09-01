Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intuit Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $345.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

