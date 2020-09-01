PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVH stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

