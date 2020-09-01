PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $82.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

PVH opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

