Pure (PUREX) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00742567 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.01383136 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000981 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

