PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in PTC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

