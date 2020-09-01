Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prologis by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.