Privatix (PRIX) Price Hits $0.0372

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $40,765.21 and $7,800.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $713.28 or 0.05984837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Privatix (PRIX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

