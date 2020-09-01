PowerPool Price Up 188.3% Over Last Day (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 188.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. PowerPool has a total market cap of $71.95 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $14.39 or 0.00120748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.01661197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00194218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00208371 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

