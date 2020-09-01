Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Perspecta by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

