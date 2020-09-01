PayBX (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.61 or 0.05981611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018861 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

