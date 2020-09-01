Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at $108,742,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $7,247,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAM opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $739.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

