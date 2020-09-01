Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

PAM opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.