Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,898. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. 2,353,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

