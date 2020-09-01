Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of IONS opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

