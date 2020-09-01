Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Open Text has raised its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of OTEX opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

