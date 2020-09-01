Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Open Text has raised its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Shares of OTEX opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
