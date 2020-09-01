Ooma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ooma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

OOMA stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.66. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ooma by 12.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.