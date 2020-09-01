Ontology Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00007438 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bibox, HitBTC and BCEX. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $618.50 million and $180.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,029,877 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Indodax, Kucoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Bitbns, Hotbit, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, BitMart and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

