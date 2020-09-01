One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 21,220 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 21,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $52,625.60. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 18,316 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $45,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,049.06.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,071 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.